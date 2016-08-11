Google

Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris Quits

This story originally appeared on Reuters

Bill Maris, the chief executive and founder of Alphabet Inc.'s venture capital arm GV, is leaving the company, Recode reported, citing sources.

Maris, who leaves on Friday, will be replaced by GV managing partner David Krane, Recode said. 

A GV spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

GV, previously known as Google Ventures, was founded in 2009 and has invested in more than 300 companies including Uber Technologies Inc. and online retailer Jet.com, according to GV's website.

Alphabet's projects have seen some high-profile departures in recent months. Chris Urmson, chief technical officer for its self-driving car project, left last week, while Anthony Levandowski, product manager for the program, left earlier this year to co-found a startup.

Tony Fadell, a well-known Silicon Valley executive who was once expected to play a central role in Alphabet's hardware efforts, stepped down as chief executive of its Nest unit in June.

(Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

