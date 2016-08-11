Adidas Will Bring Its Robot-Staffed Factory to Atlanta in 2017

Sure, that's a small fraction when you consider that the company made 301 million pairs last year, but it's only the beginning. The Speedfactory is designed to make products at a rapid pace, with an automated assembly line that combines with craftsmanship to create footwear (and other things) in high volumes.

Most importantly, perhaps, it lets Adidas rely less on Asian facilities, some of which have been scrutinized for unethical labor practices. It's also about "endless opportunities for customization in America," Adidas said in a press release.

The Speedfactory in Atlanta will create about 160 jobs for human workers, according to Adidas, though it didn't disclose what type of work that would entail. But hey, someone needs to keep those robots in check, right?