U.S. Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Twitter Over Islamic State Rhetoric

August 11, 2016

This story originally appeared on Reuters



Aug. 10 Twitter Inc. won a bid to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the widow of an American killed in Jordan which accused the social media company of giving voice to Islamic State, according to a ruling on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick in San Francisco ruled that Twitter cannot be held liable for Islamic State's rhetoric, but gave the plaintiff a chance to refile an amended lawsuit.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Alan Crosby)