This Independence Day, Head Out To These Exotic Monsoon Getaways Near Delhi

August 13, 2016

Looked at the calendar? You won’t believe your luck - there’s an extraaa long weekend coming your way. With Independence Day falling on Monday and Raksha Bandhan on Thursday that week, with a bit of luck you could wrangle 3 days’ leave from the boss to make it a fantastic 9-day monsoon break. Head out of Delhi to enjoy the rains, minus the traffic jams!

So what are you waiting for? Talk to your spouse, convince your boss, contact your friends and make your plans for a superb week-long holiday. Don’t want to go too far? No problem. Try places around Delhi. There are enough interesting options. You could club them together and travel hop covering two or three places either by rail or road. From heritage sites to nature and wildlife, there is a lot to choose from without burning a hole in your pocket.

Neemrana Fort

Just117 km from Delhi, Neemrana has a lot of history and geography too! It is ideal for a visit during the monsoons. The fort looks gorgeous with its lush green surrounding. If it rains hard, don’t let it dampen your spirits. Sit out in the balcony and enjoy the architecture of the place with some masala tea. Or take a dip in the pool with your kids while it’s raining, they will love the experience.

Bharatpur

If you are a nature lover, Bharatpur is a great place for you. Just 198 km from Delhi it can be reached by rail or road. In winters it is home to hundreds of species of birds. But even in this season, you can spot some rare ones. Enjoy the tranquility of the place. Rent a couple of cycles and go biking with your friends in the bird sanctuary. Check in at a resort near the national park for a close to nature experience.

Corbett National Park

It’s an amazing experience to visit the Corbett National Park during the rains when the forest is a verdant green, all clean and washed up. Just 230 km from Delhi, the rich flora and fauna, refreshing environment and beautiful resorts make it one of the best weekend getaways from Delhi in monsoon. Take a jeep safari in the Jhirana and the Sitabani zones of National Park and see the exotic wildlife here. If you are lucky you might spot a majestic tigress walking down the road with her cubs.

Lansdowne

Want a quiet retreat? Lansdowne, 230 km from Delhi is the place for you. A tiny hill station tucked away in the Garhwal region of Uttrakhand, it is one of the quietest hill stations in India. Check in into a good hotel with a view. Sit out on the balcony and unwind playing cards with friends and family. . Its breathtaking beauty will captivate you and make you want to stay on forever. Walking in the rains amid the gorgeous surroundings is also an experience, you’ll savour for a long time.

Rishikesh

This one is ideal for adventure sport lovers. River rafting in the beautifully clean and virgin waters of the Ganges, followed by a night of camping on the banks of the river can be extremely relaxing. It will relieve your tension and help you rejuvenate.

Khajuraho

If you love architecture and have an eye for the history, Khajuraho will be an uplifting experience. The Khajuraho Group of Monuments are a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built by the Chandelas around the 11th century the monuments are an architectural marvel. It’s beautiful sculpture, freshly washed in the rains, look majestic and are sure to make your spirits soar.

Jodhpur and Osian

You can cover Jodhpur and Osian on your way back to Delhi. While Jodhpur is a quintessential historic Rajasthani town, with a magnificent fort guarding it, Osian is a small heritage place. It’s a wonderful spot for an architectural outing and a desert safari complete with a night stay in the sands can be the finale of your wonderful week-long break