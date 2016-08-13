Achieve All Your Goals With A Balanced Mind At Work

August 13, 2016 4 min read

Are you truly a fit person in every sense involved? Ask yourself this question before you hit your premise every day. We all want to flourish and shine at work and climb the stairs of rapid success. Your life doesn’t give you second chance in every phase you experience. But if you are fit and in good health, the chances are you could put your potential to better use and explore the opportunities with increased capacity.

Your fitness, undoubtedly, is a power to you, a luxury that allows you to remain active, resourceful and energetic wherever you go and whatever you do. But amid all other concerns, the one that raises many questions is related to your mental health. Are you fit in your mind?

We all harbour unique goals, and our mind is constantly busy telling us what to do, and where to reach at the end of the day, or month or in a year. There are goals that keep us inspired and dynamic and help us see the possible future with bright, broad vision. What we often forget is to find ways to access our real destination because we cultivate tendency to ignore what our mind needs and what message it wants to send across.

In an effort to meet the expectations of the world around you and within you, somehow the mind gets overwhelmed and begins to compromise its real strength, vitality and vigour. This is why you often find yourself grappling with everything at once, not being able to find enough resources to achieve a solution. The only way to fight the reasons for underperforming life is to restore the balance in mind.

Work-life balance

When you are passionately doing what you love, we are likely to be obsessed with it and staying away from our obsession causes a feeling of discomfort or sickness. Work sometimes puts such terrible effect on our mind and exhausts our mental capacity to cope with other aspects of life that also need care and attention.

Manage your time between work and home, and schedule your social meetings with your favourite people. Socializing releases your locked potential to be happy and vitalized again and leaves you with amazing moments to cherish. Change your companies you often be around and seek those who offer solace and delight even when you feel being alone would be a good option.

Improve mind-body balance

Mind and body are inextricably interconnected, so if you are investing your efforts only to improve your physical health status, it won’t really serve the purpose. What we think makes or breaks our spirit; our thoughts are basically responsible for the state vulnerability or power. Deepak Chopra, a spiritual and meditation writer, suggests connecting the mind with body and establish a perfect harmonious flow of intelligence for optimal well-being, vitality and healthy lifestyle.

He believes our thoughts and choices and experiences immensely influence our tendency to be healthy or become ill. With this principle, it becomes easy to recover from many diseases and illnesses that are prone to your mental ability with the help of meditative activities and controlled breathing exercises.

Generate daily source of power

Due to certain bitter feelings that arise from untreated anger, envy, hurt, offence or disappointment, your body tend to feel the rise of emotional toxicity. At Chopra centre, you learn specific science-backed rituals that help you let go of all those negative consequences of hidden past experiences.

Apart from this, finding trusted ways to eliminate loneliness and isolation from social connections can be conducive to releasing unnecessary stress. Growing indifferent or spending long hours in a secluded place adds to exponential stress. In this situation, friends and loved ones can offer medicinal distraction from troubling thoughts and can accelerates your inner healing.

When you emerge unscathed from the negative state of mind and restore the power to bring strong mind-body balance, you are sure to become capable of producing ample productivity at work. Cultivating balance is crucial to those whose intentions are fuelled by their future goals. So next time you step into your workplace, make sure you have brought your balanced mind.