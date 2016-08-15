Microsoft

Microsoft, MIT Turn Temporary Tattoos Into Touchpads

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Microsoft, MIT Turn Temporary Tattoos Into Touchpads
Image credit: MIT Media Lab
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Temporary tattoos are more than just a fun activity to try at the beach, or some novel way to test out a real tattoo before you go under the needle. If some PhD students have their way, they'll soon be a fashionable way to control your smartphone.

That's not a typo. A new project from Microsoft Research and MIT's Media Lab combines embedded sensors and gold leaf -- a connective element -- to create interactive temporary tattoos. And these DuoSkin tattoos aren't just input-only. While you could use one of them to theoretically control the volume on your smartphone, they could also be used as an output device. In other words, tiny components in the temporary tattoo (like LEDs) could change in some fashion based on a stimulus, like your body temperature. The tattoo could also store data and transmit information when queried by other devices (like an NFC chip of sorts).

 

"Importantly, DuoSkin incorporates aesthetic customizations found on body decoration, giving form to exposed interfaces that so far have mostly been concealed by covers. Our technical evaluation confirmed that gold skin was more durable and preferable when affixed to skin than currently commodity materials during everyday wear," reads the research paper from MIT's Media Lab and Microsoft Research.

"This makes gold leaf a viable material for users to build functional and compelling on-skin devices. In our workshop evaluation, participants were able to customize their own on-skin music controllers that reflected personal aesthetics."

The one sticking point with the tattoos -- two, really -- are their ability to stay on your skin for a decent amount of time and external microcontrollers you have to attach in order to enable some tattoos' functions. Though the tattoo researchers appeared to have a little difficulty getting the tattoos' copper tape and conductive thread to stick to subjects participating in an eight-hour trial of the tattoos, the gold leaf itself stayed on perfectly.

Microcontrollers are a necessary part of the equation for those looking to have tattoos that serve as inputs or outputs, as batteries and other larger components aren't embedded in the gold-leaf tattoos themselves. However, these can be discreetly hidden on one's body (or attached to a piece of clothing). They're a small price to pay to turn one's wrist into a volume control or, better yet, a functional touchpad for one's connected device.

"We believe that in the future, on-skin electronics will no longer be black-boxed and mystified; instead, they will converge towards the user friendliness, extensibility and aesthetics of body decorations, forming a DuoSkin integrated to the extent that it has seemingly disappeared," reads a video description for DuoSkin.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Microsoft

How Microsoft PowerApps Can Help You Build Apps and Improve Your Company's Productivity

Microsoft

Microsoft Pledges $500M for Affordable Housing in Seattle

Microsoft

Microsoft to Acquire GitHub for $7.5 Billion