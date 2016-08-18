Five Things You May Have To Give Up When You Become An Entrepreneur

August 18, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

It all started with an idea that was stuck in your head; a premise that you thought would make you the next Buffet or Zuckerberg. But that’s obviously not the case for most entrepreneurs- the journey is actually quite different; one’s whole life often falls apart as one tries to hustle their way through this path of entrepreneurship- and only a few will make it through. But while that may seem like a rather dreary scene, it should enable you entrepreneurs to get prepared for the unforeseen twists of your new future- it’s not going to be a beautiful one filled with dollar signs all over the place, and so, in case you are not ready for this upcoming battle in your life, you should probably stop reading here!

The whole point of this article is to unveil the truth behind being an entrepreneur in 2016- you have to be equipped with whatever it takes to be successful, be a survivor, be true to your values, and be hungry for more. In order to be prepared for this, you may have to give up valuable things at the beginning of your journey, and maybe even for the rest of your entire life! Here’s a look at some of the things you may have to sacrifice:

1. Rest Prepare yourself for a long, restless period of time in your life, where you’ll be constantly thinking and communicating about your enterprise. Get ready to spend countless hours working on your business- this will include, at times, waking up in the middle of the night for this purpose!

2. Good times There is often no room for entertainment or fun times while taking this path- you must be committed to work almost 24/7. After all, no one said it was going to be easy to achieve what you truly want.

3. Bad company You have to get rid of all sources of negative vibes around you, regardless of whether it comes from your very close family, friends, or community. These negative vibes can badly affect your performance and have the potential to bring you down to the ground.

4. Employment At some point in this journey, you will eventually have to make that tough and crucial decision of quitting your day job, and focus on your business full-time.

5. Money At the beginning of your entrepreneurial journey, you need to be willing to spend a good amount of money in order to see returns and to grow this business of yours. This also means that this will leave you, at some point, seeking different sources of funds.

So, unless you are not willing to give up some of the above factors from your life right now, then, in my humble opinion, this hustling game is not for you- it may just be better (and wiser) to stick to the job you currently have.

Related: Follow The Leader: Mona Ataya, Founder And CEO, Mumzworld