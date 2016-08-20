The Executive Selection: Bremont Boeing 100

August 20, 2016 1 min read

Bremont’s co-founders, Nick and Giles English, both pilots and entrepreneurs, kept their eyes on the skies, and of course, those who owned the skies. In 2014, the fine watchmaker partnered with one of aerospace’s best-known names: The Boeing Company.

The result? The Bremont Boeing 100, a range of titanium timepieces with highlighted minute markers and exhibition case backs.

