Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Bremont Boeing 100

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Bremont Boeing 100
Image credit: Boeing
Boeing
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bremont’s co-founders, Nick and Giles English, both pilots and entrepreneurs, kept their eyes on the skies, and of course, those who owned the skies. In 2014, the fine watchmaker partnered with one of aerospace’s best-known names: The Boeing Company.

Bremont Boeing 247
Source: Bremont

The result? The Bremont Boeing 100, a range of titanium timepieces with highlighted minute markers and exhibition case backs.

Related: The Executive Selection: Bremont Jaguar MKI

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Lifestyle

5 Direct-to-Consumer Clothing Brands We're Seeing All Over the Office

Lifestyle

Commute to Work in Style With These Bags and Backpacks

Lifestyle

Why Gut Health Is Mental Health