Tesla

Tesla Launches Limited 2-Year Lease Program

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Tesla Launches Limited 2-Year Lease Program
Image credit: Olivier Le Queinec | Shutterstock
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Have some extra cash burning a hole in your pocket? Worried about the state of the electric car market and what technological improvements you might miss out on if you buy a car right now? If you've been eyeing a Tesla Model S or Model X, but didn't want to plunk down a ton of cash to buy a car outright, Tesla lets potential purchasers lease the car instead. However, Tesla's typical lease was a three-year commitment that required a smaller down payment and monthly payments starting at just around $600 for the barebones Tesla Model S 60 kWh car.

If three years is too much time to be on the hook for your lease, however, Tesla is now offering potential purchasers a two-year agreement instead. The trade-off? You'll be plunking down a little more for your down payment as a result of the shorter lease period. You'll also have to make up your mind about a new Tesla rather quickly, as the two-year lease isn't a permanent addition (just yet).

"A 2-year lease option is one of our most popular requests. We listened and are launching a limited time test of a 2-year lease on Model S and Model X. Starting at only $593/month (details here), our new 2-year lease program was designed just for you to drive electric today, and is available on all Model S and X orders placed by September 12th," reads a statement from Tesla, as reported by InsideEVs.

According to Tesla's website, a two-year lease for Tesla's entry-level Model S (for 10,000 miles per year) will cost a normal person a down payment of $7,288 (and around $593 each month in payments). A three-year lease drops the down payment to $3,862. And it's worth noting that these figures are meant to be general: your exact situation will vary depending on the various incentives your state offers for electric car purchases. (If you're serious about a Tesla purchase, it's worth spending some time playing with Tesla's leasing calculator.)

As for why Tesla might be testing a two-year lease plan right now, InsideEV notes that the timing of the new leasing plan -- assuming it takes Tesla around three weeks to build and deliver a vehicle -- means that two-year leases should be able to count toward Tesla's delivery count before its third fiscal quarter closes.

That, or it's possible that Tesla might have some big September announcement lined up and it wants to get as much inventory out as it can before it talks about a newer feature (or car, in the case of the rumored P100D).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Tesla

Ex-Tesla Employees Reveal the Worst Parts About Working for the Company

Tesla

Tesla Reveals the Production Version of Its Model Y

Tesla

Tesla's Cybertruck Found Its Way Into a Travis Scott Music Video