Google

Google to Penalize Mobile Sites With Intrusive Pop-Ups

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Google to Penalize Mobile Sites With Intrusive Pop-Ups
Image credit: GongTo | Shutterstock.com
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Google will rank mobile web sites that display annoying pop-up ads and other distractions lower in its search results starting early next year, the web giant announced today.

The move is intended to combat jarring experiences that sometimes force themselves upon users when they're navigating to a page on their phone or tablet that Google marks as "mobile-friendly." Those surprises include showing a popup that covers the main content of the page, displaying an alert bubble or other elements (called interstitials) that the user must dismiss and placing content "below the fold," requiring users to scroll down to see it.

 

"Pages that show intrusive interstitials provide a poorer experience to users than other pages where content is immediately accessible," Google product manager Doantam Phan wrote in a blog post. "This can be problematic on mobile devices where screens are often smaller. To improve the mobile search experience, after January 10, 2017, pages where content is not easily accessible to a user on the transition from the mobile search results may not rank as highly."

As part of the search algorithm changes, Google will also be retiring the mobile-friendly label. It says more than 85 percent of sites currently displayed in its mobile search results meet the mobile-friendly requirements. Sites that don't will be ranked lower in the results.

The changes could potentially affect a vast number of mainstream websites. Yelp, for instance, often shows a full-screen advertisement for its app on the mobile version of its website, requiring viewers to scroll down in order to read reviews.

January's changes won't penalize mobile pop-ups that Google determines to be unintrusive or provide a public service. Those include pop-ups advising users of a site's cookie policy, or age verification pop-ups for sites with objectionable content.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Google

Google Translate App to Transcribe and Translate in Real Time

Google

Google Pledges $1 Billion to Address Bay Area Housing Crisis

Google

Google Says It Was Paying Men Less Than Women in Some Jobs