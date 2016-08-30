Events

Global Islamic Economy Summit 2016 To Focus On Future Of Islamic Economy

Global Islamic Economy Summit 2016 To Focus On Future Of Islamic Economy
Image credit: GIES Summit
A scene from GIES Summit 2015
The Dubai Islamic Economy Development Centre and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with Thomson Reuters, are organizing the Global Islamic Economy Summit (GIES) 2016 on October 11-12, 2016 at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai, aiming to bring out the full potential of the growing Islamic economy. Held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, GIES is a key annual forum, where industry leaders, policymakers, business professionals, and others converge to discuss major trends and issues in Islamic economy. Titled "Inspiring Change," GIES 2016 features six sessions covering global trends shaping the Islamic economy, Islamic finance, Islamic economy startups, and fintech disruption in Islamic finance among others. In addition to these, the Summit will also host discussions on specific Islamic economic sectors like Halal products, modest fashion, family tourism etc., and offer networking opportunities.

A panel discussion at GIES 2015. Image credit: GIES.
The Summit also plays host to The Islamic Economy Awards, which recognize innovative business initiatives and ideas contributing to the “social and economic welfare of the Muslim population.” Further, the startup finalists of the Innovation4Impact competition, an annual challenge that recognizes and supports promising SMEs belonging to digital sector of Islamic economy, will present their ventures in a business showcase session at GIES 2016. Mohammed Badri, MD, International Halal Acc. Forum, Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder, Careem, Clare Woodcraft, CEO, Emirates Foundation, are a few speakers sharing insights at the forum. Dubai Islamic Bank and Fitch Ratings are among the conference partners.

 

