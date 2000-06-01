First Come, First Sue

Patents on everyday Web innovations could hurt large and small e-businesses.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How fast is your Web site shopping checkout? Just one click? How do you bring new customers to your Web site? Through partner sites? You may be infringing on an Amazon.com patent and not even know it. Much to the chagrin of the Net community, Amazon.com patented its "1-Click" checkout in 1999 and its affiliate-program technology this year.

Both patents fall under the vague "business method" patent category that allows 17 years of protection. If it sounds like a far-off threat, it's not: Amazon.com didn't hesitate to bring a case against Barnesandnoble.com for its version of the 1-click checkout. The case is still pending, but Barnesandnoble.com had to change its system in the meantime. Amazon.com's patents have prompted a Net boycott. NoWebPatents.org and noamazon.com (www.noamazon.com) are two such boycott headquarters. NoWebPatents.org claims its ranks amount to about 3,900 lost customers.

A call-to-action campaign headed by computer book publisher Tim O'Reilly (www.oreilly.com) has garnered a response from Amazon.com CEO Jeff Bezos. Amazon.com won't give up its patents, but Bezos has launched a call for patent reform. Included in his letter posted on Amazon.com, Bezos calls for a retroactive three- to five-year patent time limit, a public comment period and the creation of a database of prior art to aid the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in making decisions.

While Amazon.com isn't likely to hunt infringing small businesses online, it's just one of many companies patenting seemingly obvious Web technology. A rash of Web patents and lawsuits could threaten the wide-open frontier of e-commerce for large and small businesses alike.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.