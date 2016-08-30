Google

Google Hangouts Is Getting A Makeover

Google is updating its Hangouts extension, and the new makeover does seem familiar.

 
 
The company announced an update to the Hangouts Chrome extension interface that will make it very similar to the Hangouts Chrome app interface. Post the update, the Chrome extension will feature the same tablet style interface as the Chrome app, complete with a permanent contact list on the left side, and conversations on the the right- a look similar to WhatsApp's web app.

According to Google, the change will make the experience of group chats more consistent and easier to navigate. Users will see the new interface starting August 31, and existing users will be given the option to switch starting the same day. On October 15, the new interface will kick in for every user of the Hangouts Chrome extension.

However, now that Google is shutting down the Chrome app store for everyone except Chrome OS users, it will probably focus on the extension. The future of Hangouts service itself is uncertain, mainly because of the introduction of Allo, which Google denied would replace Hangouts. Google however, recently mentioned that Hangouts would be remodeled as a corporate messaging app.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

