Vocal Motion

Online access to thousands of speeches by elected officials, government bureaucrats, business leaders and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

http://gwis2.circ.gwu.edu/~gprice/speech.htm

This is an incredible resource-and if there's a speech you want to read, odds are, you'll find it here. Literally thousands of speeches (by elected officials, government bureaucrats, business leaders and more) can be accessed at this site. Want to know what's on the mind of Hong Kong's chief executive Tung Chee Hwa or other heads of state? You'll find links here. You'll also find multiple links to talks by Al Gore, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. To find out what business leaders have to say, just scroll down the page and you'll tumble into speeches by top execs at companies from American Airlines to Weyerhaeuser.

Although many of the speeches are available as text only, you can view a sprinkling of audio files (including famous speeches by public figures such as Yasser Arafat and Malcolm X). It pays to click in here: Seeing what's on a top executive's mind is a sharp window into a company's culture. And if you ever have to give a speech, this site is a fine place to do research and preparation.


To contact Robert McGarvey, e-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.