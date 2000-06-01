Vocal Motion

Online access to thousands of speeches by elected officials, government bureaucrats, business leaders and more

This is an incredible resource-and if there's a speech you want to read, odds are, you'll find it here. Literally thousands of speeches (by elected officials, government bureaucrats, business leaders and more) can be accessed at this site. Want to know what's on the mind of Hong Kong's chief executive Tung Chee Hwa or other heads of state? You'll find links here. You'll also find multiple links to talks by Al Gore, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. To find out what business leaders have to say, just scroll down the page and you'll tumble into speeches by top execs at companies from American Airlines to Weyerhaeuser.

Although many of the speeches are available as text only, you can view a sprinkling of audio files (including famous speeches by public figures such as Yasser Arafat and Malcolm X). It pays to click in here: Seeing what's on a top executive's mind is a sharp window into a company's culture. And if you ever have to give a speech, this site is a fine place to do research and preparation.





