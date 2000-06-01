Crime Fighters

Everything you always wanted to know about computer crimes

June 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Buried inside the U.S. Justice Department is the Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section (CCIPS), a staff of about two dozen lawyers who are increasingly on the hot seat. Here's why: Their beat is computer crime on the Net, where there's been an explosion of illegality. Want to know how to report a computer-related crime? The legal issues involved in e-commerce? Stop here for answers to your questions. Incidentally, if you type the URL wrong and go to www.cybercrime.com, check it out. It's tech publisher Ziff-Davis' site, and it's loaded with tips and news for those interested in fighting cybercrime-which should be everybody on the Net.





To contact Robert McGarvey, e-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.