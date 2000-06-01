Fast Facts
Internet and technology statistics
This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.
- According to a Yankelovich Partners study for wireless retailer LetsTalk.com, 67 percent of us expect to use cell phones to send and receive e-mail.
- European b2b e-commerce will soar to $1.3 trillion in 2004 (up from $33 billion in '99), predicts Durlacher Research in London.
- Austin, Texas, ranks as America's "most wired" city, says to Cyber Dialogue, which estimates that 59 percent of Austin households now have Net access.
