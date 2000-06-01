Web page that aims to be the home page for busy executives

June 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

Ever wish the Web could be organized from the point of view of a top executive? Poof, your wish is granted at CEOExpress, a Web page that aims to be the home page for busy execs. It's a neatly organized collection of essential links to news, weather, stock quotes and small-business information. Even better, CEOExpress is text-based-its sparse use of visuals ensures it loads and refreshes fast, a key ingredient for any home page. Give it a look and you may just start using it as your browser's start page.





