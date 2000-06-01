Life Saver

Fellowes' PDA Survival Kit

June 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Okay, so you can't survive without your PDA-but can it survive with you? If an active schedule has your PDA taking a constant beating, the PDA Survival Kit will let you give your little buddy the TLC it deserves. Included in the kit are WriteScreen overlays (for protecting the surface of your screen from scratches) and special Brain Wash cleaning cloths-basically, the tools needed to restore, protect and enhance performance. Can't find the original stylus? This kit comes with the PenCap Stylus, which easily transforms any disposable pen into a stylus. The PDA Survival Kit supports all Palm computing devices and major Windows CE devices.

PDA Survival Kit

Fellowes

(800) 945-4545

www.fellowes.com

Street price: $39.99

