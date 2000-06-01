Fire The Secretary

Hewlett-Packard's HP Pavilion N3290 notebook computer
This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Eliminate the need to constantly call your office from the road to accomplish basic yet necessary tasks with the HP Pavilion N3290. A pre-installed online e-center suite of services includes an e-copycenter that lets you print and bind important documents and presentations and deliver them anywhere in the United States. Use e-fax to receive and send faxes directly from your e-mail, and use e-backup to automatically back up critical files via a Web browser. The specs include a Pentium III 500MHz processor, 64MB SDRAM, 6GB of hard-drive space, a 14.1-inch TFT XGA display and a 6X DVD multimedia drive that you won't have to swap with the floppy drive. All that, and it still weighs less than 7 pounds.

HP Pavilion N3290
Hewlett-Packard
(800) 613-2222
www.hp.com/notebooks/pavilion
Street price: $2,199

