Fire The Secretary

Hewlett-Packard's HP Pavilion N3290 notebook computer

June 1, 2000 1 min read

Eliminate the need to constantly call your office from the road to accomplish basic yet necessary tasks with the HP Pavilion N3290. A pre-installed online e-center suite of services includes an e-copycenter that lets you print and bind important documents and presentations and deliver them anywhere in the United States. Use e-fax to receive and send faxes directly from your e-mail, and use e-backup to automatically back up critical files via a Web browser. The specs include a Pentium III 500MHz processor, 64MB SDRAM, 6GB of hard-drive space, a 14.1-inch TFT XGA display and a 6X DVD multimedia drive that you won't have to swap with the floppy drive. All that, and it still weighs less than 7 pounds.

HP Pavilion N3290

Hewlett-Packard

(800) 613-2222

www.hp.com/notebooks/pavilion

Street price: $2,199