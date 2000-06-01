What's In Store?

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

The YEPP YP-E64 MP3 Player is a good tool to have for your next conference or trade show. The YP-E64's 64MB embedded flash memory and an advanced-voice-recording mode let you record and e-mail up to two hours of meeting notes and personal reminders. It also stores hundreds of contact numbers in the phone directory-which are quickly navigated using its 3-line LCD display. And because the YP-E64 is an MP3 player, you can listen to your favorite music during colleagues' boring speeches and presentations. Earphones, a parallel-port PC connecting cable and batteries are included. A slot supports SmartMedia memory cards.

YEPP YP-E64
Samsung
(800) SAMSUNG
www.samsungyepp.com
Street price: $250

