Running out of bays, but in need of a CD-R and a DVD ROM? Try the Toshiba SD-R1002, a CD-R/CD-RW/DVD-ROM combination drive. With read speeds of 24X and write speeds of 4X, you'll be able to quickly write and rewrite CDs to your heart's content. CyberLink DVD software allows DVD movie playback, and the SD-R1002's software bundle includes Adaptec Easy CD Creator software and DirectCD for Windows for user-friendly recording, regardless of your technical skills.
SD-R1002 CD-R/CD-RW/DVD-ROM
Toshiba
(888) 900-1530
www.diskproducts.toshiba.com
Street price: $349