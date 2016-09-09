Remote Workers

How to Connect Entrepreneurship and Your Dream of Location Independence

To live the 'laptop lifestyle' in business, follow these 4 steps to give yourself the freedom to travel as you will.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
How to Connect Entrepreneurship and Your Dream of Location Independence
Image credit: Shutterstock
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, angel investor, self-made millionaire at 24
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many people hold location independence as one of their highest aspirations -- the ability to work from anywhere, make money while you’re traveling and do what you love outside of the confines of an office or much conventional structure.

Related: Office, Schmoffice: How 3 Big-Name Companies Succeed With Remote Working

In brief, you're your boss, and the world is your oyster. When you’re in charge of you, when you are your business and you've built it to the point that you're not required to be in a particular place (e.g., digital entrepreneurship), you'll have the freedom that many can only dream of.

I’m writing this from Bali, where I was flown in to speak, but I've also chosen to stick around for a while and take in the beautiful landscape, incredible people and peaceful energy, simply because I can. Although I'm physically based in New York, my work doesn't require me to be there. That means I can leave on a whim whenever I like. And I do, frequently.

The important thing is that I’ve also built a business that is actually enhanced by my travel. My followers and community are engaged by seeing the world as well, so like me, it keeps them excited and connected. It’s a win-win situation. It can be for you, too.

First, you'll have to grow your business to a point where it's self-sustaining and produces enough income for plane tickets, or clients willing to fly you in for your expertise. This is far from impossible. There are many incredible places in the world where the flight will be your biggest cost. Once you get there, much of the rest of life is minimally priced. 

Related: Why Remote Work Trumps Being in the Office

Here are some other aspects of location independence that are important, amazing, and yours if you want them:

Personal growth.

It's not just an imperative aspect of your life, but also of growing your business and success. Travel is one of the best ways to expand your perspectives on who you are, what you’re capable of and where you want to go in life. Being exposed to other cultures, other traveling entrepreneurs and other ways of living can inspire you beyond limits.

You can work almost anywhere.

With the advent of the digitization, and of the internet, which dissolves space/time limitations, there are few things you cannot do from anywhere with the click of a button. Most importantly, you can keep people looped in to your journey through images and video, making them feel that they’re traveling with you, building an allegiance to your brand and giving them some behind-the-scenes color.

I don’t know of many instances where this approach has not worked to build a more devoted following with digital entrepreneurs who want to work with other people. You're no longer a slave to an office; and you're living the dream.

Changing things up inspires healthy habits and changes your life.

Sometimes we start to feel stuck or stagnant being in one place for too long. But, devoid of the same old surroundings and influences, we can finally jump into that meditation practice, or that morning routine. The more revitalized you are, the more you can show up and crush your aim of building an empire. You'll have more time to read (hello airplanes), write down inspired thoughts and bring your physical and mental health to the next level.

Content creation is much easier when you travel.

This occurs simply because you're doing things that many people might never experience. So, you want to document all: the food, the look of your surroundings, the adventures you go on, even what the laptop lifestyle is like. Show each moment. Once you’re again sitting around trying to think of a good headline for a newsletter or the next slew of inspirational quotes for Instagram, it may be time to leave your comfort zone and get on the plane with your laptop. The change can take your content and your business to the next level.

I truly believe that the “laptop lifestyle” can be available to anyone. Yes, you’ll have to grind out a little bit to get your foundation set but you'll be doing so in service of seeing the world. The best part is, you can be paid to do what you love and do it in a way that also allows you to be happier, healthier and more inspired.

Related: Who Needs an Office? How to Go 100 Percent Remote

Who doesn’t want to get paid to be the best version of themselves? So, go get on that plane.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Remote Workers

50 Work-From-Home Jobs Paying as Much or a Lot More Than the Average American Salary

Remote Workers

Ditching a Desk Transformed My Business. Here's How It Could Do the Same for Yours.

Remote Workers

Keep Your Mobile Employees Engaged and Productive With This Innovative App