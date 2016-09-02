Here's What The Tech World Is Predicting For iPhone7

September 2, 2016 3 min read

The most exciting technological launch that gets all technological nerds stepping on their toes finally has the official event’s date announced – it’s 7th September! Don’t worry, if you forget to write it down, because every direction you turn to on the internet, the whole web would be talking of the launch as it progresses along with their own commentary. Regardless of whether you’re an Apple fan like I am, or strongly despise it, it’s hard to ignore the charm the launch brings. Even android users are glued checking live feeds on what to expect in upcoming models. So, what can we expect this launch to behold?

From the culmination of some very fishy rumors floating around on the internet, here are the top five thingswe predict to be the reality, when iPhone7 is launched on September 7.

Dual cameras in the back

Inarguably the most favorable rumor on the internet seems to be that there would be dual cameras in the back of the new iPhone. Both cameras would work together to generate one picture, with better zoom, exceptionally faster focus and perhaps much more detailing. Dual cameras could also exponentially boost low light photography, apart from finally looking structurally different.

No AUX port

One of the most painful, but sadly necessary things the new iPhone may carry is complete removal of the AUX or 3mm port located on the base of the iPhone. Instead, a single lightening cable port would be sued for music playback, data transfer, as well as, charging. How this is going to be practical for those looking to charge their device, as well as, listen to music is unclear at the moment.

Edge to edge display

It’s finally time Apple understood the primary sales factor come from those customers looking forward to holding such a beautiful looking device in their palms. To add to the beauty, several blueprint designs, casings and possible leaks of the new iPhone 7 floating on the internet suggest that it may completely get rid of the plastic top and bottom ribbon on the iPhone and be working edge to edge.

Touch sensitive home button

Just when you thought Apple couldn’t possible fit more technology into the home button, hold on to your socks, because there’s more! Latest rumors strongly suggest the home button may be provided with touch sensitive technology, which can be used to alter the way we unlock devices and options. The home button currently already serves dual as finger print reading capacities as well as regular home button purposes.

Shifted antenna bands

The weird looking white lines on the back of your iPhone that serve as the antennas seem to have shifted away in newest shell designs all along the edge of the iPhone. While this undoubtedly gives room for exceptionally smooth and fine looking rear panel on the new iPhone, it might trigger some issues with signal reception as normal users would be gripping the antennas directly, or worse still be blocked by even the most basic of covers.

