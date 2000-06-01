Hertz So Good

Xi Computer's Xi Mtower CPU
The age of the gigahertz is here, and Xi Computer has one of the first 1GHz CPUs. If having a speed-of-light processor isn't enough to make you run out and buy one, try these specs on for size: Accented with translucent orange, the MTower features 128MB RAM, 20.4GB hard-drive space, four free bays, four free PCI slots and two free ISA slots. The Sound Blaster Live Value audio card and a Logitech subwoofer speaker system should give anything playing on the 8X DVD drive extra oomph. An Internet connection comes via a 56Kbps modem. A standard one-year warranty applies.

Xi MTower (AMD Athlon 1000 MHz)
Xi Computer
(800) 432-0486
www.xicomputer.com
Street price: $2,499

