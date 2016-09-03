The Executive Selection: Givenchy

September 3, 2016 1 min read

When a House continues to refine an already impressive collection, you can be certain that nothing less than the best will do. The classic 1974 Givenchy Gentlemen inspired 2013’s Gentlemen Only; the popular scent was followed by 2014’s Gentlemen Intense, 2015’s Gentlemen Only Casual Chic, and earlier this year, Gentlemen Only Parisian Break. Now, Givenchy presents its newest eau de parfum aiming to capture the attention of the confident, elegant man. Gentlemen Only Absolute, an oriental, woody and spicy composition, is a movement towards warmth, sensuality, and sophistication, with notes of bergamot, nutmeg, cinnamon, saffron and a sandalwood-vanilla base. Are we on board? Absolutely.

