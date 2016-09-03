Style

The Executive Selection: Givenchy

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Givenchy
Image credit: Paris Gallery
Givenchy Gentlemen Only Absolute
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When a House continues to refine an already impressive collection, you can be certain that nothing less than the best will do. The classic 1974 Givenchy Gentlemen inspired 2013’s Gentlemen Only; the popular scent was followed by 2014’s Gentlemen Intense, 2015’s Gentlemen Only Casual Chic, and earlier this year, Gentlemen Only Parisian Break. Now, Givenchy presents its newest eau de parfum aiming to capture the attention of the confident, elegant man. Gentlemen Only Absolute, an oriental, woody and spicy composition, is a movement towards warmth, sensuality, and sophistication, with notes of bergamot, nutmeg, cinnamon, saffron and a sandalwood-vanilla base. Are we on board? Absolutely.

Related: The Executive Selection: Choosing A Fragrance That Works For You

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

5 Affordable Uniqlo Staples You'll Want to Wear to Work Daily

Style

6 Affordable Watches That Only Look Expensive

Entrepreneur Café

Style Check: Five Tips For Wearing Pain-Free Heels To Work