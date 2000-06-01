VC Vintage
Although everyone from Wall Street to the ivy-covered halls of academia knows it, now the numbers confirm it-1999 was a banner year for venture capital. According to two reports in February 2000, venture capital amounts and the number of recipients both significantly increased.
According to Price-waterhouse-Coopers annual Money Tree Survey, 4,006 companies (a 41 percent jump over 1998 figures) together snagged $35.6 billion in VC financing. The other study, conducted by Venture Economics, a division of Newark, New Jersey-based research company Thomson Financial Securities Data, and the National Venture Capital Association, reported that 3,649 firms (up 25.6 percent) together obtained $48.3 billion in investments. Although the results differ, the reports agreed on the percentage that industry activities increased over 1998-about 150 percent.
Venture Capital Chart
Venture capital by
region (in millions of dollars)
|Region
|1999
|1998
|% of increase
|Northern California
|$16,902
|$5,363
|215.2
|Northwest
|$2,005
|$647
|210
|Mid-Atlantic
|$4,015
|$1,430
|180.8
|Southeast
|$3,666
|$1,438
|154.9
|Southern California
|$3,908
|$1,907
|104.9
Venture capital by industry (in millions of dollars)
|Industry
|1999
|1998
|% of increase
|Internet-specific*
|$18,757
|$3,285
|471
|Communications
|$8,366
|$3,318
|152.1
|Computer hardware
|$1,309
|$550
|138.1
|Semiconductor/electronics
|$1,740
|$827
|110.4
|Computer software & services
|$7,500
|$3,833
|95.7
|Consumer-related
|$1,712
|$1084
|58
*Includes companies that would'nt exist
without the Internet and don't fit into any other industry
sector.
Source: venture Economics and the National Venture Capital Assocaition.