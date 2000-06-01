VC Vintage

1999 was a great year for venture capital.

June 1, 2000 1 min read

Although everyone from Wall Street to the ivy-covered halls of academia knows it, now the numbers confirm it-1999 was a banner year for venture capital. According to two reports in February 2000, venture capital amounts and the number of recipients both significantly increased.

According to Price-waterhouse-Coopers annual Money Tree Survey, 4,006 companies (a 41 percent jump over 1998 figures) together snagged $35.6 billion in VC financing. The other study, conducted by Venture Economics, a division of Newark, New Jersey-based research company Thomson Financial Securities Data, and the National Venture Capital Association, reported that 3,649 firms (up 25.6 percent) together obtained $48.3 billion in investments. Although the results differ, the reports agreed on the percentage that industry activities increased over 1998-about 150 percent.

Venture Capital Chart

Venture capital by region (in millions of dollars)





Region 1999 1998 % of increase Northern California $16,902 $5,363 215.2 Northwest $2,005 $647 210 Mid-Atlantic $4,015 $1,430 180.8 Southeast $3,666 $1,438 154.9 Southern California $3,908 $1,907 104.9



Venture capital by industry (in millions of dollars)





Industry 1999 1998 % of increase Internet-specific* $18,757 $3,285 471 Communications $8,366 $3,318 152.1 Computer hardware $1,309 $550 138.1 Semiconductor/electronics $1,740 $827 110.4 Computer software & services $7,500 $3,833 95.7 Consumer-related $1,712 $1084 58