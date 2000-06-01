VC Vintage

1999 was a great year for venture capital.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Although everyone from Wall Street to the ivy-covered halls of academia knows it, now the numbers confirm it-1999 was a banner year for venture capital. According to two reports in February 2000, venture capital amounts and the number of recipients both significantly increased.

According to Price-waterhouse-Coopers annual Money Tree Survey, 4,006 companies (a 41 percent jump over 1998 figures) together snagged $35.6 billion in VC financing. The other study, conducted by Venture Economics, a division of Newark, New Jersey-based research company Thomson Financial Securities Data, and the National Venture Capital Association, reported that 3,649 firms (up 25.6 percent) together obtained $48.3 billion in investments. Although the results differ, the reports agreed on the percentage that industry activities increased over 1998-about 150 percent.

Venture Capital Chart

Venture capital by region (in millions of dollars)

Region19991998% of increase
Northern California$16,902$5,363215.2
Northwest$2,005$647210
Mid-Atlantic$4,015$1,430180.8
Southeast$3,666$1,438154.9
Southern California$3,908$1,907104.9


Venture capital by industry (in millions of dollars)

Industry19991998% of increase
Internet-specific*$18,757$3,285471
Communications$8,366$3,318152.1
Computer hardware$1,309$550138.1
Semiconductor/electronics$1,740$827110.4
Computer software & services$7,500$3,83395.7
Consumer-related$1,712$108458

*Includes companies that would'nt exist without the Internet and don't fit into any other industry sector.

Source: venture Economics and the National Venture Capital Assocaition.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.