When and Where to Livestream Today's Big Apple Launch Event

September 7, 2016 2 min read

After months of speculation, supposed information leaks and worries about the possible disappearance of the iPhone’s headphone jack, Apple will set the record straight today at its annual fall keynote.

To livestream the event, which kicks off today at 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern), visit this link in Safari (OS X 10.8.5 on a Mac or iOS 7 on an iPhone) or in the Microsoft Edge (Windows 10) browser. You can also tune in via Apple TV.

It’s still yet to be seen whether Apple will label its new line of mobile devices “iPhone 7,” though based on the company’s history of upping the iPhone generation every two years, that’s been the public’s working title.

Other rumors regarding updates to the iPhone home button, camera, antennae and more will finally be confirmed or dismissed, along with potential upgrades to the MacBook Pro and Apple Watch.

If you and a group of colleagues plan to view the event together -- or even if you’re streaming solo -- make sure to follow along with some handy “Apple Event Bingo” cards. An Irish intellectual property lawyer named Brian Conroy created them after conducting extensive research into Apple’s patents to try to guess what new features might be rolling off Tim Cook’s tongue -- and soon, assembly lines. Among the new terms are “iris engine” and “Airpods,” according to CNBC.