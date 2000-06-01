My Queue

Hooking small businesses up with big-name lenders
This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Need a loan? Log on to PrimeStreet, a Web site that exists to marry small businesses with big-name lenders, such as Bank One and Mellon bank. How does it work? You submit an online credit application, then the banks offer terms-effectively making PrimeStreet into a loan auction for small businesses. Don't expect bad credit histories to get overlooked (Experian, the credit history company, is a PrimeStreet strategic partner), but check this site out for a convenient way to put your financing needs in front of name-brand institutions looking to lend to entrepreneurs

