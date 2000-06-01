When Dust Attacks

Workplace-related asthma is nothing to wheeze at.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Occupational asthma costs businesses an estimated $400 million per year. And with nearly 30 percent of all adult asthma cases traced to the workplace environment, as an employer, you've got a vested interest in helping employees breathe easier, and conditions are relatively easy to control.

That's because the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM) recently published a checklist of health and safety recommendations to help control workplace asthma. "Employers need to work with employees, because it's an issue of lost or poor productivity due to coughing and shortness of breath," explains Jane Barlow, medical doctor and co-author of the checklist.

These inexpensive and easy-to-implement tips are among those highlighted by the ACOEM: Use exhaust ventilation to keep dust and allergens away; periodically inspect ventilation systems for mold growths; and on days when pollen counts are high, move asthmatic employees to a better-controlled work area.

You can access a complete copy of the checklist by logging on to ACOEM's Web site at www.acoem.org/whatsnew/99checklist.htm or by calling (847) 818-1800. For general facts about asthma and the workplace, visit OSHA's Web site at www.osha.gov.


Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.