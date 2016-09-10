"India Needs More Focused Game Development Infrastructure"

September 10, 2016 1 min read

Rahul Bhardwaj, Co-founder and COO of Junglee Games is an active investor and entrepreneur, having previously Co-founded Product Mango and Vayyoo, and has led Fortune 50 Enterprise divisions with Global SaaS solutions. His venture, Junglee Games is one of the leading game development companies that creates cutting-edge gaming technology and provides value-added gaming solutions. They offer customized licensing solutions to clients who are seeking to enter in the online gaming business. Some of the popular games they have developed are Rummy, Texas Hold’em Poker, Teen Patti, Tambola, Fantasy Cricket and other social games.

They license complete gaming solutions to clients which help them to their business operations with the help of their groundbreaking integrated technology, web-based services and software applications.

While interacting with Entrepreneur Media, Bhardwaj shares his views on gaming entrepreneurship and what all opportunities lie for the aspiring ones.