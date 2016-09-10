Gaming

"India Needs More Focused Game Development Infrastructure"

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rahul Bhardwaj, Co-founder and COO of Junglee Games is an active investor and entrepreneur, having previously Co-founded Product Mango and Vayyoo, and has led Fortune 50 Enterprise divisions with Global SaaS solutions. His venture, Junglee Games is one of the leading game development companies that creates cutting-edge gaming technology and provides value-added gaming solutions. They offer customized licensing solutions to clients who are seeking to enter in the online gaming business. Some of the popular games they have developed are Rummy, Texas Hold’em Poker, Teen Patti, Tambola, Fantasy Cricket and other social games.

They license complete gaming solutions to clients which help them to their business operations with the help of their groundbreaking integrated technology, web-based services and software applications.

While interacting with Entrepreneur Media, Bhardwaj shares his views on gaming entrepreneurship and what all opportunities lie for the aspiring ones.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Gaming

The Promising Future of Budding Gaming Start-ups

Gaming

This Fantasy Gaming Start-Up Aims To Have 10 Mln Registered Users By End of IPL 2020

Gaming

16-Year-Old Wins First Ever Fortnite World Cup and $3M