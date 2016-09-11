Pokémon

Pokémon Go Coming To Apple Watch

Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
1 min read
Apple made a few new gaming announcements at its recent keynote, and as it turns out, Pokémon Go is coming to the Apple Watch.

 
 

Developer Niantic came on stage at the Apple keynote event to discuss the integration, and highlighted that the game will force you to get up and move to catch Pokémon, making it the perfect fit for the Apple Watch's health tracking features. While the user plays, the Health app will be able to track calories burned and distance traveled. Users will be able to see what Pokémon are nearby at a glance and open up a Pokéstop with a quick tap.

Pokéstops will be noteworthy locations, such as public artworks or historical landmarks. The Pokémon Go app will be here for the Apple Watch by the end of the year, in time for the new Apple Watch Series 2.

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

