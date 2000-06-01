Reviews of PeachLink 2.0 e-commerce and back office function software, Online Merchant Gold Web design software, and Small Office Security software

Just Peachy: Here's a Web design and e-commerce storefront with all the trimmings: A collaboration among Peachtree Software; Harbinger Corp., an Atlanta provider of business-to-business e-commerce software; and UPS has resulted in PeachLink 2.0, a software system that lets small businesses integrate e-commerce Web site transactions with back-office accounting applications and package tracking. PeachLink provides step-by-step instructions for creating everything from home pages to online catalogs supporting more than 2,500 items. The system is bundled free with Peachtree Accounting software, but hosting costs start at $29.95 per month. Interested? Visit www.peachtree.com.

Web Savants: Anybody with a computer can be an e-commerce player with Stumpworld Systems Inc.'s Online Merchant Gold. The program is a "fill-in-the-blanks" solution-requiring no programming or design skills-that creates storefronts easily and affordably. Merchants can accept secure payments and pick from multiple currency and tax-calculation options. Users can update merchandise at any time, display unlimited products and use an array of design options. Online Merchant Gold also lets merchants operate multiple online stores. Online Merchant Gold retails for $99 (street), and buyers receive three months of free hosting at the company's shopping portal at www.buyitonline.com, a high-traffic shopping destination. For details, visit www.onlinemerchant.com.

Don't Get Hacked: Recent attacks on several major Web sites have raised serious concerns about Internet security. If you feel vulnerable, check out the Small Office Security (SOS) program from Ramp Networks Inc., a provider of a security solution called WebRamp 700s that includes firewall security, virtual private networking and content filtering. The program, which includes access to a Web site and a toll-free number (888-RAMP-NET) with free information about the most common types of assaults, is designed to give small businesses the tools they need to protect themselves from hackers. WebRamp 700s costs $479 (street) for a five-user license.

