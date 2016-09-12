Space Travel

Jeff Bezos Unveils New Rocket to Compete With SpaceX

Bezos's Kent, Wash.-based Blue Origin space company is designing two versions of the rocket, named New Glenn, a nod to John Glenn.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Jeff Bezos Unveils New Rocket to Compete With SpaceX
Image credit: Reuters | Mike Blake
Jeff Bezos
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Jeff Bezos on Monday unveiled a heavy-lift reusable rocket expected to compete against Elon Musk’s SpaceX and other companies for commercial satellite launches before the end of the decade.

Bezos’ Kent, Washington-based Blue Origin space company is designing two versions of the rocket, named New Glenn, a nod to John Glenn, the first American to orbit Earth and the last surviving member of NASA’s original Mercury Seven astronauts.

“New Glenn is designed to launch commercial satellites and to fly humans into space,” Bezos, also the founder and chief executive of Amazon.com Inc., said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Monday.

Both versions of New Glenn will use a first stage powered by seven methane-burning BE-4 engines. The company is building a launch site and test facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, and a rocket manufacturing plant at NASA’s adjacent Kennedy Space Center.

Blue Origin also intends to sell the BE-4 to United Launch Alliance for its new Vulcan rocket. ULA is a partnership of Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co.

Blue Origin intends to fly New Glenn’s first stage back to a landing pad so it can be refurbished and reflown, an approach that fellow tech billionaire entrepreneur Musk is taking with his Falcon rockets. SpaceX so far has successfully landed rockets six times, twice on the ground and four times on a platform floating in the ocean.

SpaceX had expected to try a seventh landing on Sept. 3, but its rocket was destroyed during a routine prelaunch test two days before liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The cause of the accident, which destroyed a $200 million Space Communication Ltd. satellite, is under investigation.

Blue Origin has been testing a smaller, reusable rocket and spaceship called New Shepard, which is intended to fly paying passengers to an altitude of about 62 miles (100 km) so they can experience a few minutes of microgravity and see the limb of Earth set against the blackness of space.

Blue Origin has not yet started selling tickets for rides. If test flights continue as expected, Blue Origin pilots could begin flying next year, with paying passengers to follow in 2018, Bezos told Reuters during an interview earlier this year.

(Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Space Travel

Want to Accomplish Your Own Moonshot? Look to These 'Apollo 11' Lessons.

Space Travel

25 Unforgettable Moments in Space Exploration to Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

Space Travel

What 'Branding' in This Age of Renewed Interest in Space Means for Entrepreneurs