'Adventure Capitalists' Put Innovative Camping Products to the Test

Outdoor-industry innovators pitch their inventions for venture capital on Adventure Capitalists.

September 13, 2016 2 min read

This week’s episode of Adventure Capitalists, NFL Linebacker Dhani Jones, the Co-Founder of Boost Mobile Craig Cooper, and I go on an expedition through the Redwood Coastal Forest to test out some outdoor recreation products from entrepreneurs who hope to disrupt the industry and tower about the competition.

Check out the products we’ll be testing:

1. The Nubé Hammock Shelter. The Nubé team redesigned the hammock to create this new way to enjoy and protect yourself (and your gear) from the elements. From torrential down pours to insects, this hammock-tent hybrid was designed to keep you dry, safe, and elevated.

2. The M.U.L.E. This user-propelled load assisting device was create to help you take all of your gear with you with minimal effort.

3. The Bixby Jet. This water-jet propulsion system can be used as a hand-held device or attached to your kayak or stand-up paddle board and is capable of pushing you over 7 mph—making it easier for you to navigate in the water.

Here's a sneak peek of the upcoming third episode "Coastal Forest":

To find out of if we take a chance on these entrepreneurs—and to see the full episode—tune in to your local CNBC station tonight, Sept. 12 at 10PM ET/PT.



Jeremy Bloom is founder and CEO of Integrate, a marketing software technology provider. He is the only athlete to ever ski in the Olympics and play in the NFL and is the author of Fueled by Failure from Entrepreneur Press.