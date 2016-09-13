Entrepreneurs

'Adventure Capitalists' Put Innovative Camping Products to the Test

Outdoor-industry innovators pitch their inventions for venture capital on Adventure Capitalists.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
'Adventure Capitalists' Put Innovative Camping Products to the Test
Image credit: Adventure Capitalist | Courtesy of CNBC
Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO of Integrate
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This week’s episode of Adventure Capitalists, NFL Linebacker Dhani Jones, the Co-Founder of Boost Mobile Craig Cooper, and I go on an expedition through the Redwood Coastal Forest to test out some outdoor recreation products from entrepreneurs who hope to disrupt the industry and tower about the competition.

Check out the products we’ll be testing:

1. The Nubé Hammock Shelter. The Nubé team redesigned the hammock to create this new way to enjoy and protect yourself (and your gear) from the elements. From torrential down pours to insects, this hammock-tent hybrid was designed to keep you dry, safe, and elevated.

2. The M.U.L.E. This user-propelled load assisting device was create to help you take all of your gear with you with minimal effort.

3. The Bixby Jet. This water-jet propulsion system can be used as a hand-held device or attached to your kayak or stand-up paddle board and is capable of pushing you over 7 mph—making it easier for you to navigate in the water.

Here's a sneak peek of the upcoming third episode "Coastal Forest": 

To find out of if we take a chance on these entrepreneurs—and to see the full episode—tune in to your local CNBC station tonight, Sept. 12 at 10PM ET/PT.
 
Jeremy Bloom is founder and CEO of Integrate, a marketing software technology provider. He is the only athlete to ever ski in the Olympics and play in the NFL and is the author of Fueled by Failure from Entrepreneur Press.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Fueled by Failure

Fueled by Failure

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Entrepreneurs

Tech CEO Ross Andrew Paquette Read His First Book This Year. Here's Why.

Entrepreneurs

Executive Coach John O'Connor on Managing Confusion and Uncertainty

Entrepreneurs

5 Tips for Millennials Hoping to Raise Venture Capital