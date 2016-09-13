The Time To Radicalize Office Spaces Is Here

September 13, 2016 4 min read

Change is inevitable, a way to move from the past to the future. The term ‘Radical’ in its simplest form, means a departure from tradition. For us, it represents change & disruption. Change from routine and disruption of monotony at workspaces.

We spend a considerable amount of time at work. Yet, in India, offices are usually a means to an end – a physical space to perform activities and finish the ‘job’. It is safe to say, workplaces are our second homes. In fact, more than 50% of the Indian population are categorized into the ‘workforce’ and spend the better part of their day in offices. While concepts like work from home are gaining popularity, offices are also getting bigger and the people they can accommodate more.

This makes it of utmost importance to have a conducive environment at work that results in the development of employees and increase in productivity. Gone are the days where a workplace incorporated furniture and work desk for functional use, now they are a tool to improve efficiency. With human resource being an asset, a healthy and inspiring workspace is the need of the hour.

This need gave rise to experimentation and the concept of Radical Design has slowly started to gain acceptance in offices. The myth that incorporating radical design elements would only mean completely altering or breaking from traditional routine, was also dispelled. The scenario has changed from restrictive to refreshing, confined to comfortable and passive to portable.

It is a move away from having just one generic modus operandi to providing a plethora of options that can convert any workspace into a productive haven for working; one that stimulates mind and inspires innovation. Radical designs do not only mean futuristic, if interested, it could also be a mix of traditional and modern décor.That is the beauty of this concept, it lets you decide how ‘radical’ you want to be.

There are various models that have been developed under the Radical Design Umbrella, one of the recent most popular being Portable Workplaces, that also use scientific elements and are known to boost employee productivity by bringing in a flexibility to the already present factor of functionality.The designs are conceptualized with an aim to eliminate iteration and monotony while bringing innovation and allowing employees to realize their full potential.

Elements like having a Breakout Area help employees relax, discuss views and engage with each other in an informal setting. This not only improves camaraderie among employees but also allows for a exchange of ideas across designations & departments. After all, the idea to cross-pollinate was interjected when the change was inevitable.

While a single company might not be able to modify the external monolithic concrete building it has its office in, these simple changes inside can bring in the fresh element to workspaces and improve employee engagement.

However, it is not only large workspaces that can benefit, Radical Design has come as a boon to small offices and has transformed how small spaces are planned. The question of small working spaces confining the application of radical designs has been solved by creating multipurpose furniture& systems that fit the needs& budget of these clients.

The rising number of startups, seen as risk takers, has prompted designers and architects to experiment and design unconventional, yet highly productive, small workspaces. Multipurpose, functional, nonetheless fancy or quirky is the reason why these designs have attracted an assorted mix of clients. Its suitability ranges from heavy industrial workspaces to small, homely confined spaces.

In order to successfully create a rich working environment, it is essential to make employees feel at home. The shift towards Radical Design supports the ideology of making workplaces ideal for all individuals across diverse industries and fields.