My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Jump Start

Research and planning are necessary steps to starting a business. Here are a few things to keep in mind.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: I want to have a cafe with a nightclub in the back. I'm only 16. My friend and I have already talked about it and agreed that he and I would make good partners. Any suggestions on what to do next to get myself prepared when the time comes?

A: I would recommend spending some time learning the basics of bookkeeping and accounting to run the business end of things. A nightclub type business is tricky to run and makes a good profit. Being able to know where your money comes from (bar? door? special events?) and where your expenses are incurred is very important.

A few things to consider:

  • The nightclub business is very affected by fashion, so you'll need a good sense for how to make your club "the" place to be.
  • There's a lot of sleaze that happens in the nightclub world. Think in advance about how you'll make sure the people you hire don't steal from you, that they treat customers right and so on.

I think the key to a great nightclub is understanding why people come and giving it to them. Are they coming to meet people? Are they coming to look cool? Are they coming to dance? Depending on which market you go after, you'll get a different crowd, and a different mood.


As an entrepreneur, technologist, advisor and coach, Stever Robbins seeks out and identifies high-potential start-ups to help them develop the skills, attitudes and capabilities they need to succeed. He has been involved with start-up companies since 1978 and is currently an investor or advisor to several technology and Internet companies including ZEFER Corp., University Access Inc., RenalTech, Crimson Soutions and PrimeSource. He has been using the Internet since 1977, was a co-founder of FTP Software in 1986, and worked on the design team of Harvard Business School's "Foundations" program. Stever holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a computer science degree from MIT. His Web site is a http://www.venturecoach.com.

The opinions expressed in this column are those of the author, not of Entrepreneur.com. All answers are intended to be general in nature, without regard to specific geographical areas or circumstances, and should only be relied upon after consulting an appropriate expert, such as an attorney or accountant.

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

How to Get Banks to Say Yes to Your Small Business Loan

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.