Classic Connection: TAG Heuer Connected

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TAG Heuer Connected in 18k Rose Gold.Image credit: TAG Heuer.

TAG Heuer Connected is a smartwatch that blends classic luxury styling with cutting-edge technology. With grade 2 titanium finishes and a leather wristband, it looks like a traditional timepiece, but includes features like 4GB of memory, a lithium battery, and a small microphone that enables Google Voice control.

To round things out, TAG Heuer Connected has a 46 mm diameter bezel with a sapphire crystal touchscreen. The water-resistant device can be synchronized with a mobile phone operating Android 4.3 or iOS 8.2. If the specs weren’t enough for you to be impressed, TAG Heuer also extends a two-year warranty on the accessory with an option to upgrade. At the end of the warranty period, you can exchange the TAG Heuer Connected for a Swiss-Made Carrera Calibre 5 mechanical watch because, well, once you experience the luxury of TAG Heuer Connected watches, there’s no going back.

TAG Heuer Connected.Image credit: TAG Heuer.

