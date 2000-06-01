Small-business site for information-hungry entrepreneurs

When Web ratings firm Cahners InStat surveyed 19 sites helping the small-business market, it deemed Office.com as No. 1. The site brings together lots of content, on everything from HR management to sales and marketing. Info is presented in a Web-friendly fashion-it's terse, to the point and includes lots of how-to and ""news you can use"elements. Partly owned by TV giant CBS, Office.com has thrown lots of money into building a slick small-business site that's well worth a look by any information-hungry entrepreneur.