Telangana Govt Teams Up With Uber to Foster Startup Growth

As part of UberEXCHANGE, global leaders at Uber will be conducting 6 separate mentorship sessions with select Indian start-ups across different categories over the year

September 20, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology incubator T-Hub, set up by the government of Telangana, inked a MoU with Silicon Valley-based ride sharing app Uber – UberExchange Programme.

As part of this MoU, T-Hub will be leveraging its expertise in shortlisting twenty start-ups through both Uber and T-Hub’s existing network. T-Hub will invite start-ups to apply for the UberEXCHANGE programme through an online application process and shall encourage participation and representation from start-ups across the country.

“...I have been lucky enough in my life to have great mentors who I have learned so much from, and now as a mentor at UberEXCHANGE, I am excited to pay it forward, especially in an environment like India, which has the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world,” Alexander, Head of Business, Uber Asia said.

As part of UberEXCHANGE, global leaders at Uber will be conducting 6 separate mentorship sessions with select Indian start-ups across different categories over the year. The sessions will culminate in a grand finale with Uber shortlisting 10 start-up finalists who will be flown to San Francisco to meet Uber’s senior leadership and be introduced to potential investors.

For the Hyderabad UberEXCHANGE session, Alexander will be mentoring selected startups in the social impact category and providing insights in areas such as marketing, operations, technology, finance, and policy. This is the fourth of 6 UberEXCHANGE mentoring sessions and the first as part of T-Hub Slush 2016 Global Impact Accelerator.