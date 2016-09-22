Three Principles That Will Help You (And Your Enterprise) Keep Moving Forward

September 22, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

What is it that keeps us going when life pulls us down? This question has always poked my curiosity. As each poke intensifies, I find myself searching for the reasons in between all the trials and tribulation that come knocking on the door.

In these instances, it is how you choose to react that creates the building blocks for your business. The challenges that comes with taking risks is the bane of a startup’s existence- success and failure are not mutually exclusive, and the sooner you realize this, the better.

What you also need to realize is that advice -be it on how to be successful, how to achieve your goals, how to be rich, and so on- has a longstanding history of repeating itself. What is said is usually not out of the ordinary, but it takes an extraordinary person that defies conventional wisdom to take matters into their own hands.

For self-assurance purposes, we sometimes need to repeatedly hear that there is light at the end of the tunnel so that we can strengthen our belief system. Thankfully, history has already paved its way for us to take the lead.

When embarking on your entrepreneurship journey, use existing principles that best fit your vision and add your own twist to it; it’s as simple and as complicated as that. There are no guarantees with anything in life, of course, but the beauty of it all is the belief that the decisions you make will be worthwhile.

Here are three pointers to keep in mind so that you and your enterprise are always moving forward:

1. Say no to negative thinking

I’ve trained my thoughts into taking a sharp U-turn the minute negativity decides to suffice. Negative thinking stops you from achieving goals that have the potential to bear fruitful returns. It is a breeding ground for destruction, and if you trap yourself inside this vicious cycle, everything you’ve worked for is in jeopardy.

When you take on a project, centralize your focus on what you can do, and how you can work around solving the things you need help in– even if it requires an extra pair of hands. If your train of thought begins with reasons why you can’t do something, then you’ve already set yourself up for failure.

2. Don’t question the fairness of it all

Bitterness towards other people’s success is an ugly trait. There’s no need for you to revolve your entrepreneurial journey around other people’s experiences. What works for you may not work for others, and sometimes being in the right place at the right time opens many doors (not to mention hard work and persistence).

Clear your mind from toxic thinking that doesn’t add weight to your success, and take a more supportive approach; it’s good for the soul. Instead of saying, “Why you, and not me?” say “How do I get to where you are?” or “What do I need to learn to get to the same level?”

Competition is healthy, but what is unhealthy is greed and selfishness.

3. If you’re not patient, success will pass you by

How would you rate yourself on the patience scale?

I have no qualms admitting that I’ve had to learn to be patient because I’m fast paced by nature. I like to get things done before deadline, and I don’t beat around the bush when it comes to decision-making. What I’ve learnt is that not everyone marches to the beat of your own drum. Each client has his or her own approach, and it is through patience that you will learn to find a comfortable medium where you give and take.

Exercising patience builds character, and as a result, it will help you gain and sustain business in the long run. Building relationships takes time, and if you believe in your brand, you need to give it enough time to evolve. There’s more value in the process of wanting something, striving to achieve to it, and then receiving it. They say what comes easy goes away easy, so let’s try (as hard as it maybe) to take a leaf from the book of patience.

Related: Moving On: Use Your Setbacks As Stepping Stones To Success