Robots

British Philosophers Consider the Ethics of a Robotic Future

A standards document offers guidelines on robot-human relationships and more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
British Philosophers Consider the Ethics of a Robotic Future
Image credit: PC Mag
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

While the European Union is worried about lost tax revenue from a future robot-dominated workforce, the national standards body of the United Kingdom is more concerned with the ethical hazards of autonomous systems used in everyday life.

The British Standards Institute (BSI) commissioned a group of scientists, academics, ethicists and philosophers to provide guidance on potential hazards and protective measures. They presented their guidelines at a robotics conference in Oxford, England last week.

 

"As far as I know this is the first published standard for the ethical design of robots," professor of robotics at the University of the West of England Alan Winfield told the Guardian. "It's a bit more sophisticated than that Asimov's laws," he said, referring to the basic rules of good robot behavior that Isaac Asimov proposed: don't harm humans, obey orders and protect yourself.

The BSI document covers everything from whether an emotional bond with a robot is desirable, to the prospect of sexist or racist robots, the Guardian reported.

BSI says its ethical standards build on existing safety requirements for industrial and medical robots. The organization says that ethical hazards are "broader" than physical hazards, and though its ethics guidelines are not laws, it hopes that robot designers will use them.

The EU, which Britain will soon leave, is also working on robot ethics standards. Its provisional code of conduct for robotics engineers and users includes provisions like "robots should act in the best interests of humans" and forbids users from modifying a robot to enable it to function as a weapon.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Robots

Robots Are Stealing Our Jobs

Robots

Origami-Inspired Robot Gripper Could Pack Your Groceries

Robots

Postmates Unveils Its Adorable Autonomous Delivery Robot