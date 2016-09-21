Instagram

Instagram Rolls Out Option to Save Posts as Drafts

Posting latergrams just got a lot easier.
Image credit: Instagram via PC Mag
News reporter
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PCMag

Latergrams -- photos added to Instagram hours (or maybe days or years) after you snapped the shutter -- just got easier to post thanks to the app's new drafts feature.

You can add effects, filters, a caption and location information to a photo and then save it as a draft, where it will remain in your Instagram photo library until you decide to post it.

Instagram wrote in a tweet that the new feature is aimed at people "trying to create a post that's just right." It will also likely be helpful for social media managers who want to queue up posts.

The feature requires you to start editing a photograph before you save it as a draft, so you can't save large quantities of raw, unedited photos. To see posts saved as drafts, tap the camera icon in the bottom center of the screen and then tap "Library." Posts will appear at the bottom of the screen below the drafts section.

Drafts are now available for all users after undergoing beta testing earlier this month, according to Engadget. It's a server-side update, which means you don't have to update the app for the drafts option to appear. If you don't see it immediately, wait a few hours and then restart the app.

Instagram, owned by Facebook, once eschewed a feature-rich app and focused on its core mission of sprucing up your smartphone photos with eye-catching filters. But the drafts feature is the latest in a line of add-ons that have found their way to the platform in recent months, including a pinch-to-zoom feature and the Snapchat-like Stories section. Not all features have been successful; Instagram nixed its Photo Map view earlier this month.

