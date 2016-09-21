Volkswagen

Volkswagen Modified a Beetle to Get Porsche-Like Speed

A highly modified Beetle LSR reached 205mph.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Volkswagen Modified a Beetle to Get Porsche-Like Speed
Image credit: Volkswagen via PC Mag
News reporter
2 min read
A Note From The Editor
Tell our editors about your automotive buying plans in this 1-minute survey and get a free chapter download from The Tax and Legal Playbook as well as a $1 subscription to Entrepreneur magazine.
Take the Survey »
This story originally appeared on PCMag

A Volkswagen Beetle achieved a top speed of more than 205mph during a proving run in Utah this week. It's now officially the fastest Beetle ever, but you can't buy it.

That's because nearly everything on the car, from the suspension to the engine, is highly modified. In order for the engine to deliver enough power to break 200mph, an aftermarket tuning company added new turbochargers, pistons, camshafts and connecting rods. The interior was also stripped out to make room for a roll cage, a racing driver's seat and a pair of parachutes for braking.

The record-shattering run took place at the Bonneville Salt Flats, which has a long history as a proving ground for setting land speed records. Its slick surface required the Beetle to be outfitted with special wheels and a limited-slip differential to boost traction.

"We had enough power to go even faster if the salt hadn't been so sketchy," driver Preston Lerner said in a statement.

Volkswagen Senior Vice President Hendrick Muth admitted that "the Beetle is not the most aerodynamic car in our portfolio, so running 205mph is a testament to the power that can be made from the EA888 TSI four-cylinder engine."

Even though the record-setting car isn't for sale, Volkswagen offers something close if you really want a fast Beetle. The Beetle R-Line has 210 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque, which let it accelerate from 0 to 60mph in 6.6 seconds. That's not Ferrari-fast, but it is impressive for a car with such humble origins.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Agrees to $15.3 Billion Settlement in Diesel Pollution Case

Volkswagen

VW to Pay More Than $10 Billion for U.S. Emissions Scandal

Volkswagen

VW to Offer to Buy Back Nearly 500,000 U.S. Diesel Cars, Sources Say