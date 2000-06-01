Competitors' pricing methods and manipulating graphics and photos

June 1, 2000 1 min read

Price Advice: Are your competitors dropping prices? That doesn't mean you have to follow suit. According to a recent study by Copernicus, a Westport, Connecticut, management consulting firm, only 15 to 35 percent of consumers consider price the primary factor when purchasing a product. (It depends on the product.) And nearly 80 percent couldn't correctly recall the price paid for a product purchased in the past week. Graphics And Lies: Is that photo too good to be true? As technology allows graphics and photos to be manipulated and enhanced with a few clicks of a mouse, advertisers and graphic designers alike need to be aware of the ethical issues involved. The April 1999 issue of Harvard Communications Update condemned the use of manipulated images to exaggerate or falsify information.