Apple Submits Patent For Apple Paper Bag

You know those plastic bags you get when you shop at the Apple Store? Well, Apple is so proud of its paper bag variant, that the company just submitted a patent for it.

The paper bag comes with strong handles and thick paper construction, however, if you want to figure out what it looks like, Apple's 5,243 word patent filing should help you out. "Bags are often used for containing items," reads the patent patent. "For example, retail bags may be used to contain items purchased at a retail store." Apple's patent does offer some innovations though, as it suggests the bag is made with a minimum of 60% post-consumer content, including its adhesive. The patent also goes on to describe how Apple makes its bag so strong.

The patent further reads, "To help compensate for reduced strength and increased susceptibility to tearing that is attendant to SBS paper having greater than 50% post-consumer content, bag container 200 may include a reinforcement insert, such as, for example, corner reinforcement insert 250. Since the paper material of bag container 200 may be weakest and most susceptible to tearing at its folds (e.g., container folds 220), the reinforcement insert may traverse such a fold and extend past it on either side of it in order to contribute additional strength to the fold."

Additionally, Apple also wanted to make sure that the bag handles would not cut into the user's skin, as the patent reads "The knitted construction of bag handle 300 gives it a soft feel and high flexibility similar to a textile, such as a shoelace, rather than the stiffness conventionally associated with paper."

This is not the first strange patent from Apple, as Apple previously submitted patents for glass staircases to in-store iPad stands. Anyways, Apple has just submitted this patent, but the US Patent & Trademark Office has to decide whether to grant it.

