This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Hate public speaking? Cringe at the thought of creating a PowerPoint slide show? Then check out www.powerpointers.com: It houses acres of user-friendly resources on how to communicate effectively and how to easily build a PowerPoint (or Corel Presentation) show. Don't miss "21 Tips for Spellbinding Speeches" or "Prepare Any Presentation in 10 Minutes."

