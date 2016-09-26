Google Allo Has Officially Launched

September 26, 2016 2 min read

Google's WhatsApp competition is officially here, as Allo, Google's most anticipated app of the year, is finally available in the Play Store.

Announced back at Google I/O, Google promised that the app would come by end of summer, a deadline which Google just barely made. Allo is essentially a text messaging app, akin to the likes of iMessage and WhatsApp, which is tied to the user's phone number, meaning no signing up and no desktop version for now.

Allo comes with some lovely new features as well, such as stickers and the ability to draw on the screen as well as Google's Assistant which is basically a smarter, more talkative successor of Google Now. During the chat, you will be able to ping Assistant by typing “@google” and ask it queries such as "hows the weather?", "Whats the traffic like?". Ideally you should get fast answers, just as having a real life assistant.

Google might take a while to bring them to all users, as the app is not yet available for all regions of Play Store. Lots of users still seem to have the register option even now, but you can always go for an APK file.

