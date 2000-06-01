Funding is just a click away.

June 1, 2000 1 min read

If you are seeking venture capital nationwide, there is now a new outlet sure to make the capital search simpler and less expensive. Called the National Association of Venture Forums (NAVF), the organization is made up of venture forums, conferences and angel clubs.

Among the programs NAVF will provide are conferences featuring funding presentations by entrepreneurs and networking opportunities, a Web site that posts proposals, referrals to venture forums nationwide, and an e-newsletter and resource guide with tips on making presentations.

For more details, direct your browsers to www.ventureforums.org.