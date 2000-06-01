Environment

Starting a Business

EPA rules and regulations revealed
This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

If you've ever wondered exactly how to find out which EPA rules and regulations apply to your business, nine new virtual Compliance Assistance Centers can help answer your questions.

Each center targets a different industry sector and provides information on pollution prevention, federal regulations, interpretation and new-policy updates for entrepreneurs. In addition, the centers offer personalized responses to questions via compliance tools, training, resources and contacts. The centers give the information over Web sites, e-mail groups, fax-back systems and over the phone.

The ChemAlliance center, for one, has an "expert help desk" that offers an interactive guide to finding specific compliance resources. A virtual plant tour will also help business owners find out which regulations apply to their companies operations.

At the Virtual Auto Shop in the CCAR-GreenLink center, users can call up environmental information for particular shop activities.

For additional information on the centers, visit the EPA Web site at www.epa.gov/oeca/mfcac.html or call them at (202) 564-7066.

