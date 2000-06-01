Environment

EPA rules and regulations revealed

June 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you've ever wondered exactly how to find out which EPA rules and regulations apply to your business, nine new virtual Compliance Assistance Centers can help answer your questions.

Each center targets a different industry sector and provides information on pollution prevention, federal regulations, interpretation and new-policy updates for entrepreneurs. In addition, the centers offer personalized responses to questions via compliance tools, training, resources and contacts. The centers give the information over Web sites, e-mail groups, fax-back systems and over the phone.

The ChemAlliance center, for one, has an "expert help desk" that offers an interactive guide to finding specific compliance resources. A virtual plant tour will also help business owners find out which regulations apply to their companies operations.

At the Virtual Auto Shop in the CCAR-GreenLink center, users can call up environmental information for particular shop activities.

For additional information on the centers, visit the EPA Web site at www.epa.gov/oeca/mfcac.html or call them at (202) 564-7066.