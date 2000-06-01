Southeast

Entrepreneur donates $4 million to entrepreneurial education.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

Business and entrepreneurship students at four Southern colleges will benefit from a $4 million donation made by entrepreneur Herman J. Russell, founder of H.J. Russell and Co. Last November, Russell donated $1 million each to Tuskegee University in Tuskegee, Alabama; Clark Atlanta University; Morehouse College in Atlanta and Georgia State University in Atlanta; each institution must raise an additional $1 million to receive the money.

Russell's donation was designed in part to fund an entrepreneurial lecture series at the three Georgia schools. In addition, Georgia State University will use the donation to help create a masters of science in management degree with a concentration on entrepreneurship. The school is also creating the H.J. Russell Awards business plan contest, and has named its international business center after the entrepreneur.


